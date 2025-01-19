Kera Capital Partners Inc. Invests $8.65 Million in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 52,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,645,000. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Kera Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 77.0% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 88,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,525,000 after buying an additional 38,640 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 408.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IWN stock opened at $166.95 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $144.75 and a 12 month high of $183.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.