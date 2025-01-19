Kera Capital Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Roblox by 17.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 9,665 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 9.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Roblox by 10.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Roblox by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 42,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on RBLX. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, November 1st. CICC Research assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.48.

Shares of RBLX opened at $65.57 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $66.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 986.36% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 37,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $1,969,127.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 674,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,081,695.77. The trade was a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $494,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 352,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,444,607.36. This represents a 2.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,504,601 shares of company stock worth $81,882,735 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

