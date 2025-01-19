Kera Capital Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 839 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CrowdStrike by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,670,000 after buying an additional 101,079 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 35.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, ASB Consultores LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRWD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Hsbc Global Res cut CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.38.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD stock opened at $357.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $87.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 700.01, a PEG ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.92. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $398.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total transaction of $1,361,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,954,251.12. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total transaction of $667,810.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,059 shares in the company, valued at $14,718,009.14. This trade represents a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,351 shares of company stock valued at $38,935,113 in the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

