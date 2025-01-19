Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Trading 1.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Free Report) shot up 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.13 and last traded at $9.05. 42,015 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 276% from the average session volume of 11,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.89.

Kesko Oyj Trading Down 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75.

Kesko Oyj Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1311 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Kesko Oyj’s payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Kesko Oyj Company Profile

Kesko Oyj engages in chain operations in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland. The company operates through Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade divisions. The Grocery Trade segment comprises wholesale and B2B trade of groceries, and retail of home and specialty goods under the K-retailer brand; and operates store retail chains under the K-Citymarket, K-Supermarket, K-Market, and Neste K grocery brand.

