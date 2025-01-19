Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the December 15th total of 3,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of KTOS opened at $33.62 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $34.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 336.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.27.
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,340.60. This trade represents a 2.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $168,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 356,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,557,500.14. The trade was a 1.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,428 shares of company stock valued at $2,661,646. Insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently commented on KTOS. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.30.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Earn High Dividends With 2 Top REITs Set to Perform in 2025
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Oilfield Leader SLB: An AI Name You Need to Know
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.