Krilogy Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,456,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,602 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 3.9% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $58,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAU. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 96,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth $72,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2,250.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $41.42 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $32.82 and a twelve month high of $42.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

