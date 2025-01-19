Krilogy Financial LLC Has $3.56 Million Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 184.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 156,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,821 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 192.5% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,505,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,681,000 after buying an additional 4,281,591 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,824,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,400,000 after acquiring an additional 167,787 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 3,056,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,288,000 after acquiring an additional 38,823 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,864,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,524,000 after purchasing an additional 111,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,631 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $23.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $18.34 and a one year high of $23.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.18.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

