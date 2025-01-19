Krilogy Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Krilogy Financial LLC lowered its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 15,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.1% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.
IEF opened at $92.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.26. The firm has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.02 and a 1-year high of $99.18.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
