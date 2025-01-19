Krilogy Financial LLC Purchases 80,500 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 758,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,500 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 1.3% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $19,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFIC. Capstone Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Capital LLC now owns 953,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,842,000 after acquiring an additional 16,455 shares during the period. Passive Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. now owns 391,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,302,000 after purchasing an additional 47,448 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $32,196,000. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,877,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,375,000 after purchasing an additional 135,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $299,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $26.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.86.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.