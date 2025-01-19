K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 321,400 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the December 15th total of 368,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,071.3 days.
K+S Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of KPLUF stock remained flat at $11.35 during trading hours on Friday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $15.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.94.
K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
