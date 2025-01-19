Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Acquires 599 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 120.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $249.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $243.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.21. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $183.78 and a 52-week high of $257.71.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

