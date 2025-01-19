LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of LandBridge from $39.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of LandBridge in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of LandBridge from $38.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of LandBridge in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LandBridge

LandBridge Stock Down 0.6 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LB. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in LandBridge in the third quarter worth about $31,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LandBridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of LandBridge in the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LandBridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LandBridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000.

Shares of NYSE:LB opened at $74.83 on Friday. LandBridge has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $80.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.51 and its 200 day moving average is $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

LandBridge Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

LandBridge Company Profile

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials.

Featured Stories

