LandBridge (NYSE:LB) Given New $79.00 Price Target at Barclays

LandBridge (NYSE:LB – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $38.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LB. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of LandBridge from $39.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of LandBridge in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of LandBridge in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LandBridge presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.

LB stock opened at $74.83 on Friday. LandBridge has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $80.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.51 and its 200 day moving average is $49.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LandBridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LandBridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in LandBridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LandBridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LandBridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000.

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials.

