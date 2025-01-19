Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Buys 45,755 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,755 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 526.5% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 700.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter.

FNDX opened at $24.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.67. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $20.22 and a 52-week high of $25.17.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

