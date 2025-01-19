Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,065 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 287.4% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,667 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,316 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $105.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.79 and a 200 day moving average of $107.47. The company has a market capitalization of $121.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.19. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $94.23 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Arjun N. Murti acquired 2,500 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.87 per share, with a total value of $239,675.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,205. The trade was a 13.16 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R A. Walker bought 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.80 per share, with a total value of $1,017,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,716,400. The trade was a 37.68 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. TD Cowen began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.