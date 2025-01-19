Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up about 2.4% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $30,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 27,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ DVY opened at $134.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $112.42 and a 52 week high of $144.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.84 and a 200-day moving average of $132.81.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $1.3164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.