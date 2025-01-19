Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Has $16.47 Million Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,642 shares during the quarter. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF makes up 1.3% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $16,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 841.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $207,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Price Performance

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $60.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.27 and its 200 day moving average is $62.87. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

