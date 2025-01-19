Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 329,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBMO. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 52.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 74,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,960,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after buying an additional 10,933 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IBMO opened at $25.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.52.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of AMT-free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2026. IBMO was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

