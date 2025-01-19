Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,021 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,021 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Covenant Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,291.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Atmos Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $65,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $42.09 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.83 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

