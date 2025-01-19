Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 420.8% during the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $415.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $413.64 and a 200-day moving average of $390.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $312.19 and a fifty-two week high of $428.69.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

