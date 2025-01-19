Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Short Interest Update

Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,950,000 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the December 15th total of 4,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. Liberty Global has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $22.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average is $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 84,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $1,224,539.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,222.72. This represents a 61.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.
