Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Short Interest Update

Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,950,000 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the December 15th total of 4,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. Liberty Global has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $22.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average is $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 84,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $1,224,539.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,222.72. This represents a 61.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 561,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,377,000 after acquiring an additional 102,429 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 381,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 43,678 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 88,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

