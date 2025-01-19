Liberty One Investment Management LLC Buys 1,133 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,695,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 93.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 214.8% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 13,021 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $142.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.41 and a 200-day moving average of $133.08. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $104.61 and a 52 week high of $145.11.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.254 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.