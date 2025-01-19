Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $656,000 Stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NGG. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in National Grid by 4.8% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in National Grid by 11,704.2% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 650,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,917,000 after buying an additional 644,553 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 11.6% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 28.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on National Grid in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid Price Performance

Shares of NGG stock opened at $59.57 on Friday. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $55.13 and a 1 year high of $73.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.47 and its 200-day moving average is $63.68.

National Grid Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $2.4939 per share. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

