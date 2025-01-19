Liberty One Investment Management LLC Sells 1,978 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 5,200.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Twilio by 214.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $743,979.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,476,480.50. This trade represents a 4.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $360,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,383,280. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,527 shares of company stock worth $2,844,655 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

TWLO stock opened at $111.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of -43.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.38. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $117.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Twilio from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.74.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TWLO

Twilio Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.