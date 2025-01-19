Liberty One Investment Management LLC Sells 832 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 115,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,574,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:UL opened at $55.68 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.46 and a twelve month high of $65.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.28.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.4755 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th.

Several research firms have issued reports on UL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UL

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.