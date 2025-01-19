Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Stake Increased by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company raised its position in shares of Linde by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 2,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $480.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Linde from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Linde from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.75.

NASDAQ:LIN opened at $436.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $207.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $436.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $452.82. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $396.07 and a 52 week high of $487.49.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.05. Linde had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 4,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.73, for a total value of $2,020,301.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,493,586.48. The trade was a 16.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $441.34 per share, for a total transaction of $44,134.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,832.22. This trade represents a 75.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

