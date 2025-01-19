Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) Short Interest Update

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 258,500 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the December 15th total of 224,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Lion Group Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ LGHL opened at $0.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.23. Lion Group has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $1.55.
Lion Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lion Group
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- J.B. Hunt Leads Truckers Lower: Buy Them While They’re Down?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 01/13 – 01/17
Receive News & Ratings for Lion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.