Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) Short Interest Update

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 258,500 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the December 15th total of 224,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Lion Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LGHL opened at $0.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.23. Lion Group has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $1.55.

Lion Group Company Profile

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform for corporate clients, individual traders, and retail investors primarily in the People's Republic of China and Southeast Asia. Its trading platform offers a range of products and services comprising contracts for difference trading, over-the-counter stock options trading, futures and securities brokerage, and total return swap trading services through its Lion Brokers Pro app platform.

