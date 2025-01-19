Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Shares Down 1.6% – Time to Sell?

Lion One Metals Limited (CVE:LIO – Get Free Report) traded down 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. 484,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the average session volume of 213,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Lion One Metals Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of C$81.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.31.

About Lion One Metals

Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji. The company’s principal property is the 100% owned Tuvatu Gold project, which comprise four special prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 13,613 hectares located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji.

