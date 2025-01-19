Liontown Resources (OTCMKTS:LINRF) Trading 11.4% Higher – Here’s Why

Liontown Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LINRF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41. 6,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 6,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Liontown Resources Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.51.

About Liontown Resources

Liontown Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for lithium, gold, vanadium, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group elements. Its flagship property is the Kathleen Valley lithium project located in Perth, Western Australia.

Further Reading

