Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $579.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $543.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.40.

Shares of LMT opened at $490.60 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $413.92 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $504.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $535.05.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

