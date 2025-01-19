Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Raised by Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the third quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 20.5% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $695.00 to $590.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.40.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $490.60 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $413.92 and a one year high of $618.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $504.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $535.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $116.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.