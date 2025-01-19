LongView Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

LongView Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,784 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17,137.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,860,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,289,818,000 after buying an additional 7,815,305 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,420,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,381,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,056 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,513,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,035 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 19,472,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,195,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,083 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,620,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,471,128,000 after purchasing an additional 975,220 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $169.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. This represents a 12.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 197,036 shares of company stock worth $28,165,821. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.5 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $121.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.32. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.41 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The stock has a market cap of $197.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.42, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.