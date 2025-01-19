LongView Wealth Management Takes $264,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GARP)

LongView Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GARP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of GARP stock opened at $57.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.73. iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF has a 1 year low of $41.61 and a 1 year high of $58.95.

iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

