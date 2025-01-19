Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Increased by Joule Financial LLC

Joule Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,015 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,010,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,045,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,897 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,889.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,134,969 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $578,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,668 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 387.7% in the third quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 811,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $219,761,000 after purchasing an additional 645,017 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 170.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 735,633 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $162,178,000 after buying an additional 463,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,013,655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,774,948,000 after buying an additional 460,851 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $230.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total transaction of $1,974,915.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,802.11. This trade represents a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $261.39 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $209.55 and a 12 month high of $287.01. The stock has a market cap of $147.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.31.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.37%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

