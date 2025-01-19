LPA Group (LON:LPA) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

LPA Group Plc (LON:LPA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 61.42 ($0.75) and traded as low as GBX 56.50 ($0.69). LPA Group shares last traded at GBX 56.50 ($0.69), with a volume of 20,040 shares trading hands.

LPA Group Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of £7.63 million, a PE ratio of 807.14 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 61.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 61.39.

LPA Group Company Profile

LPA Group plc (AIM: LPA) is an innovation-led engineering specialist in electronic and electro-mechanical components and systems.

Focused on transport (rail and aviation), defence, infrastructure and industrial markets and supplying into hostile and challenging environments, LPA is known for engineering solutions to improve product reliability, reduce maintenance and life cycle costs.

The Group has three sites across the UK, selling to customers in the UK and overseas.

