Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL) Trading Up 3.4% – What’s Next?

Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.66 and last traded at $0.62. 198,932 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,123,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.
Magic Empire Global Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.52.
Magic Empire Global Company Profile
Magic Empire Global Limited engages in the provision of corporate finance advisory services and underwriting services in Hong Kong. The company provides initial public offering sponsorship, financial and independent financial advisory, post-listing compliance advisory, and underwriting services by acting as global coordinator, bookrunner, lead manager, or underwriter.
