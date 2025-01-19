Maiden Cove Capital LLC Sells 66 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Maiden Cove Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Maiden Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 18,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shira Ridge Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $174.68 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $146.67 and a 12 month high of $182.38. The company has a market capitalization of $124.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.47.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

