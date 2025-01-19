Mawson Infrastructure Group Appoints William C. Regan as Chief Financial OfficerOn January 17, 2025, Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MIGI) announced the appointment of William C. Regan as the company’s Chief Financial Officer, effective imm

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Mawson Infrastructure Group’s 8K filing here.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile
Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc develops and operates digital infrastructure for digital currency on the bitcoin blockchain network in the United States. It engages in digital currency or bitcoin self-mining, customer co-location and related services, and energy markets, as well as operates data center facilities.
