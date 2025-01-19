McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,571 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $72,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.39.

MCD opened at $280.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $317.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $292.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.97.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.05. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $321,325.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,366.30. This represents a 9.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.51, for a total transaction of $441,470.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,435.60. The trade was a 49.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,704 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,428 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

