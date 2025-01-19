McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,210 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.82.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

