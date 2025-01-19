McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Takes $40.16 Million Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 400,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,157,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 13.5% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $79,000.

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.54 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.15 and a 12-month high of $100.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.49.

