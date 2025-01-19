McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by HF Advisory Group LLC

HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 742.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCK. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Leerink Partners dropped their price target on shares of McKesson from $665.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $630.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on McKesson from $623.00 to $579.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $646.14.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $592.69 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $464.42 and a 52 week high of $637.51. The company has a market cap of $75.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $595.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $561.34.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $93.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 207.50% and a net margin of 0.77%. McKesson’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.73 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.79, for a total value of $331,645.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,890.56. This represents a 40.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

