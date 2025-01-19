McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC reduced its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 1.6% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ASB Consultores LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 2.4% during the third quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.79, for a total value of $331,645.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,890.56. This trade represents a 40.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners dropped their price target on McKesson from $665.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $630.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $531.00 to $688.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $646.14.

McKesson Trading Down 0.4 %

MCK opened at $592.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $595.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $561.34. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $464.42 and a 1 year high of $637.51. The stock has a market cap of $75.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $93.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 207.50% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

