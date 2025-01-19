Meridian Financial LLC Has $642,000 Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Meridian Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Meridian Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 420.8% in the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $415.91 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $312.19 and a 12 month high of $428.69. The company has a market capitalization of $143.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $413.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $390.03.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.