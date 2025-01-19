Meridian Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Meridian Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Meridian Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Meridian Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPHQ. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 178.8% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter valued at $106,000.

Shares of SPHQ stock opened at $68.11 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $54.14 and a twelve month high of $69.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.51.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

