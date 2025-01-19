Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 2,997 Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 184,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $5,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AHR. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.11 and a 200 day moving average of $23.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.06. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $29.99.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

American Healthcare REIT ( NYSE:AHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.35). American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $523.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.26 million. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -208.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities upgraded American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

