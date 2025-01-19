Metal Sky Star Acquisition (NASDAQ:MSSA) Trading Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MSSA – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.55 and last traded at $11.81. 6,088 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 4,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.
Metal Sky Star Acquisition Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.60.
About Metal Sky Star Acquisition
Metal Sky Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.
