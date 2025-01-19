MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $91.07 and traded as high as $93.98. MGE Energy shares last traded at $93.85, with a volume of 112,228 shares traded.

MGEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of MGE Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MGE Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.28 and its 200-day moving average is $91.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.05%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 367.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 5,088.9% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in MGE Energy by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

