Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC Buys 17,384 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,384 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 4.1% of Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,531,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,748,000 after buying an additional 350,872 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,062,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804,908 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 188.6% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,365,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506,729 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,281,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,948,000 after purchasing an additional 297,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,629,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,788,000 after purchasing an additional 101,637 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

SCHD stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.19 and its 200-day moving average is $27.82. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.