Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $73,000.

Shares of VYMI stock opened at $68.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.47. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $64.34 and a one year high of $74.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.9647 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

